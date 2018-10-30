GCAA, Frequentis make collaborative commitment towards pioneering air navigation in the UAE

Communication and information solutions expert Frequentis and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support current and future developments in airspace management.

The MoU will establish a general working arrangement between the pair, in order to strengthen GCAA’s position as a leading organisation within the air traffic control (ATC) domain, while reinforcing Frequentis’ role in providing systems that ensure the efficient and safe management of airspace.

Key topics for the growth of the partnership will address the enhancement of future flight planning, the interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and research to identify and develop air navigation service capabilities.

“The GCAA is always keen to strengthen our partnership with industry leaders like Frequentis to explore new eras of innovations and excellence in Air Navigation Services. Through this agreement, we will exchange our knowledge and experiences and work together to strengthen our position as a regional and global leader,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA director general.

“The agreement between Frequentis and GCAA highlights the organisations’ unified commitments to a collaborative roadmap that will allow knowledge transfer, enhanced capabilities and prototypes developments,” added Ahmed Al Jallaf, assistant director general of the GCAA’s air navigation service provider.

Under the strengthened partnership, a commitment to develop a Collaborative Air Traffic Flow Management C-ATFM, to enable essential improvements for future flight planning in the region according to the needs of all stakeholders will be established.

Additionally, the partners will work together on the implementation of an unmanned traffic management (UTM) data exchange platform that will ensure interoperability with current and future ATM system components with the aim of creating a blueprint for the Middle East region and beyond.

“We are proud to be strengthening our partnership with GCAA, demonstrating our commitment to aligning our strategic objectives, enabling the continuous development of pioneering air navigation services in the UAE and neighbouring regions,” said Norbert Haslacher, Frequentis chief executive.

The first step of the partnership will establish a regional user group to discuss the evolution of the AIM roadmap, in order for the GCAA to enhance and adapt its AIM system capabilities, to meet future requirements. Together, Frequentis and the GCAA will continuously develop air navigation service standards and prototypes focusing on the implementation of SWIM-enabled applications and services.