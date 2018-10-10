AZANS, HungaroControl discuss co-operation

Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) and HungaroControl have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on ATM cooperation.

The partners will explore development of conceptual solutions forÂ airÂ traffic control towers, airspace modelling, training of personnel within airÂ navigationÂ services and unmanned systems development and research.

The agreement was signed following a visit by a delegation of HungaroControl headed by its executive director Kornel Szepessy on October 9.

The guests visited the new the Airspace Supervision & Efficiency Centre (ASEC) and the Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control Center (AZANS).

Following the discussions, AZANS director Farkhan Guliyev and executive Director of the HungaroControl, KornÃ©l Szepessy signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

AZANS is one of the key air navigation service providers linking Europe and Asia. Annually more than 90,000 transit flights are carried out over Azerbaijan airspace.