Cebula for A4A NextGen, new entrants role

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade body for the leading US airlines, has appointed Andy Cebula as vice president, NextGen and new entrants and brings to the association more than three decades of transportation policy experience in safety, security and air traffic control.

Cebula will manage A4A’s efforts to further NextGen results by working with other organisations to enhance the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) effort to implement NextGen technologies. He also will focus on new entrants and advocate on behalf of commercial aviation’s interests in that arena.

Cebula joins A4A from RTCA where he served as senior vice president, policy and programmes. In that role, he managed the creation and ongoing operation of two federal advisory committees: the NextGen Advisory Committee that has generated nearly 30 key recommendations and reports addressing the future of the aviation system and the Tactical Operations Committee which was designed to address key issues affecting airline and other aircraft operations. His professional experience also includes positions at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the FAA and the National Air Transport Association.

“Andy brings a unique perspective to this newly created position. He is a respected industry voice and has strong relationships throughout the aviation community, the federal agencies and Congress,” said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio.

“He has a broad range of experience within the aviation community and a track record of working with multiple constituents to foster positive outcomes. Having been most recently with RTCA and managing the NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC), Andy is intimately familiar with the NextGen process,” continued Calio. “His experience will be valuable to advancing A4A’s efforts to help the FAA achieve positive results from its ongoing NextGen implementation.”

“I look forward to joining the team at A4A and working with a wide range of organizations in the industry and government to develop and implement strategies necessary for a successful transition into the future. Commercial aviation is and will continue to be a critical driver of quality jobs and overall economic growth for our country,” said Cebula.

Cebula holds a B.S. degree in aviation management from Auburn University. He will begin on November 5.