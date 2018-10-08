FABEC receives award for groundbreaking work

ATCA 2018 FABEC has been awarded the David J. Hurley Memorial Award for Aviation Traffic Management at the Air Traffic Control Association ATCA Annual Conference and Exposition.

The ATCA award gives special recognition for outstanding achievement to persons and organisations engaged in the development, operation, or maintenance of the worldwide air traffic control system.

Johan Decuyper, chairman of the FABEC Chief Executive Board and chief executive of Belgocontrol, received the award as a recognition of FABEC’s ground breaking work on traffic volatility and weather induced disruption, by which FABEC – in close cooperation with other European Functional Airspace Blocks – has been providing evidence, demonstrating the impact on day-to day operations and showing operational solutions.

“The objective of FABEC air navigation service providers is to achieve optimal performance through common development and implementation of innovative operational solutions,” stated Johan Decuyper. “We therefore highly appreciate the recognition by the ATCA through this award. This award is an incentive to continue on our path and shows how our co-operation can inspire others.”

“ATCA is pleased to award FABEC with the David J. Hurley Memorial Award,” said ATCA president and chief executive Peter F. Dumont. “This is an important award because it recognises teamwork and collaborative decision-making, vital components to the success of the global airspace.”

Europe’s Functional Airspace Block Europe Central, known as FABEC, was officially launched in June 2013. It comprises the airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland and is one of the busiest in Europe. FABEC handles about six million flights per year – 55 percent of European air traffic. The objective of FABEC air navigation service providers is to achieve optimal performance through the common development and implementation of innovative operational solutions.