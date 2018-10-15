GA pilots applaud return of ADS-B rebate

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has welcomed the return of the Federal Aviation Administration’s financial incentive for aircraft operators to get new ADS-B avionics installed before the January 1, 2020, deadline.

The agency has set aside $4.9 million for the programme which will ease the financial impact on 9,800 aircraft owners and operators. The new programme was unofficially announced by AOPA President Mark Baker at an event in Illinois last week but the FAA made it official on Friday.

“Pilots across America thank acting administrator Elwell for reopening the ADS-B Out rebate that will make our skies safer and more efficient by incentivizing even more pilots to adopt the cutting-edge technology. This is the last opportunity for GA aircraft owners to take advantage of the FAA rebate in meeting the 2020 deadline,” said AOPA president and CEO Mark Baker.

The previous rebate programme which ran from September 19, 2016, to September 18, 2017, issued more than 10,000 rebate payments.

As before, there are five steps aircraft owners should follow to meet the mandate and receive the $500 rebate:

Purchase the equipment and schedule installation.

Obtain a Rebate Reservation Code by reserving a position online.

Install the equipment.

Conduct the required equipment performance validation and get an Incentive Code.

Claim the $500 rebate online using the Rebate Reservation Code and Incentive Code.

As with the earlier rebate programme, it is available only to those who have not yet equipped their aircraft.

The FAA has repeatedly said it will not extend the 2020 deadline and any aircraft that doesn’t have ADS-B out won’t be allowed to fly in most controlled airspace after the deadline. “The ADS-B mandate is not going away,” said Elwell. “We are about 15 months from the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline and now is the time for aircraft owners to equip.”

