London Gatwick sets out plan to bring standby runway into routine use by mid-2020s

London Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest airport, insists plans to use its emergency runway will meet all international safety requirements and not increase its noise footprint.

Gatwick Airport has today unveiled long-awaited details on its proposals to increase passenger capacity after its recent bid for a new runway was rejected after MPs overwhelmingly backing a third runway at Heathrow earlier this year.

The airport’s single 2,560m runway runs parallel to the 3,292m main runway and is only used as a taxiway or main runway in emergencies. Opening it to departing flights could potentially increase capacity by 30 per cent, or more than 80,000 extra flights a year and would allow an extra 10-15 movements an hour, and potentially increase cargo from 102,000 tonnes today to 325,000 tonnes by 2032/33.

In 2012, Gatwick said it expected to reach passenger numbers of 45 million per year by 2030. It has already exceeded that figure, 12 years early, reaching a rolling annual total of 45.6 million in September 2018. The airport says it expects passenger numbers to rise to 53 million by 2023.

The draft plan will set out for local communities, partners, airlines and stakeholders three possible growth scenarios, which will then be opened up for views and feedback.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer at Gatwick claims “growing global connections are needed more than ever” and the draft masterplan will attempt to “take advantage of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead”.

He added: “From using new technologies on our main runway, to the innovative proposal to bring our existing standby runway into routine use, our draft master plan offers agile, productive and low-impact ways of unlocking much-needed new capacity and increased resilience from within our existing infrastructure. Gatwick’s growth has been built through partnership so as we look ahead at our future development, we want to shape these plans together with our local communities, our passengers, our airlines and partners.”

Read: UK pilots back Gatwick runway capacity plan