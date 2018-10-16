GCAA, Searidge to collaborate on AI research

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Searidge Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in pursuing research and development activities in Air Traffic Management (ATM), specifically the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play in aviation.

The collaboration is the first in the region and will bring together the technical expertise of Searidge Technologies in digital airport solutions and the operational expertise of GCAA in ATM.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it is the UAE’s strategy to continuously work together and strengthening our partnerships with elite organisations to explore new technologies and applications in the aviation industry.

“We look forward to working with Searidge and believe this collaboration will help advance the use of technology in aviation to optimize safety and efficiency in the UAE and around the globe. The MoU agreement will promote, develop and reinforce administrative, technical and scientific cooperation,” said Ahmed Al Jallaf, assistant director general, air navigation services, General Civil Aviation Authority.

“Searidge has been active in the United Arab Emirates for many years and are familiar with the operational needs of its aviation community,” said Moodie Cheikh, chief executive, Searidge Technologies. “GCAA’s vision and expertise, and our shared goal of bringing innovative solutions into the aviation industry, make them an ideal partner to help us explore how technologies like AI can have a dramatic, positive impact on air travel.”