Harris, L3 Technologies to combine in ‘merger of equals’

Harris and L3 Technologies have agreed to merge, and stand to create a major US defence contractor focused on communications and electronics with a current combined market value of about $33.5 billion.

The newly formed L3 Harris Technologies will be the nation’s sixth largest defence contractor.

New York-based L3 and Melbourne, Florida-based Harris describe the transaction as a merger of equals, with a 12-member board that includes six directors from each company. Each company is known for its capabilities in communications and electronics and gets more than two-thirds of its revenue from the US government.

“This merger creates greater benefits and growth opportunities than either company could have achieved alone,” Christopher Kubasik, L3’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the statement. Kubasik will serve as vice chairman while William Brown of Harris will be chairman and chief executive. Kubasik will succeed Brown as chief executive in the third year after the transaction. The headquarters will be in Melbourne.

The companies were on similar growth trajectories and this combination accelerates the journey to becoming a more agile, integrated and innovative non-traditional sixth prime focused on investing in important, next-generation technologies.

“L3 Harris Technologies will possess a wealth of technologies and a talented and engaged workforce. By unleashing this potential, we will strengthen our core franchises, expand into new and adjacent markets and enhance our global presence,” the partners said.

Harris’ Brown said that combining their respective complementary franchises and extensive technology portfolios will enable both businesses to accelerate innovation to better serve its customers, deliver significant operating synergies and produce strong free cash flow, which will drive shareholder value.

“Integration planning is already underway, and from our extensive experience with integration, we are confident in our ability to realize $500 million of annual gross cost synergies and $3 billion of free cash flow by year 3,” he said.