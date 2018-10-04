Hong Kong selects Indra for GBAS trial

The Civil Aviation Department of Hong Kong has awarded a tender to Indra’s Norwegian subsidiary through an open tender exercise for provision of services in carrying out GBAS flight trials at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

Indra will provide NORMARC GBAS ground equipment, flight procedures and ionospheric analysis for a series of flight trials that will be conducted later this year.

Indra was the first company to start delivery of commercially operational satellite landing systems, used at various Norwegian airports since 2007. This is the first of their GBAS related contract in Asia. ”GBAS is the future of landing systems, with significant cost, capacity, safety and environmental benefits. We are very pleased to be the selected service provider through an open tender exercise for this important project at the HKIA”, says Linda Lavik, GBAS product manager at Indra in Norway.

GBAS provides highly accurate navigational guidance to aircraft, allowing steeper and shorter glide path approaches. With potentially 48 approaches from one system and no sensitive areas, GBAS is expected to initially supplement conventional instrument landing systems (ILS) for resilience, improved efficiency and operational flexibility. Indra’s NORMARC 8100 GBAS system is capable of safely guiding aircraft even in CAT III low visibility conditions.

Hong Kong International Airport is ranked as the world’s third busiest international passenger airport and had more than 72 million passengers in 2017.