IAA details primary system technical glitch

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has confirmed that following a thorough investigation of a technical issue on its primary ATC system in Ballycasey, County Clare on October 2, the issue has been identified and isolated.

“The issue was an irregular software occurrence.Â Over the course of October 3-4, the IAA transferred service back to its primary system, which has been restored to full capacity.Â The IAA continues to provide a full service to airlines and passengers,” it said in a statement

The IAA added that technical experts and the system manufacturer worked tirelessly to identify the issue, research, isolate and to resolve the matter which was then followed byÂ comprehensive testing and safety analysis to ensure that the system was fit to return to operations usingÂ the primary ATC system on the night of October 3.

“We are satisfied that the back-up system and contingency planning worked as required.Â This ensured that we restored full service in a safe and timely manner and disruption to aircraft was minima,” it said.

The IAA said it wished to clarify that the technical issue which occurred was not a radar issue and that full radar coverage was maintained at all times.

“The technical issue involved a module on our ATC system which affected the performance of this system.Â The IAA took the decision to move to its back-up systems in order to maintain a full and safe service to aircraft.Â The IAA must follow a regulatory procedure when transferring to the back-up system.Â This procedure ensures safety of operations; however it necessitated the restrictions on traffic flow which occurred on Tuesday evening.

The back-up system is a full replica of the IAAâ€™s main ATC system.Â This allowed the IAA to provide a full and normal, safe ATC service once transfer to this system was completed.”