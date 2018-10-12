Irish ATC reports busiest ever September

The number of flights handled by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) last month amounted to 106,809 movements, making it the busiest-ever September in Ireland’s history.

This year’s September figures also mark an increase of 2.8 per cent over September 2017. The 106,809 movements consisted of; commercial terminal movements, overflights and North Atlantic Communications flights.

IAA chief executive Peter Kearney said: “These are extremely positive figures for the month of September. Aviation continues to open Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver for our economy. The IAA continues to invest in its state-of-the-art air traffic management system and in the development of our staff, to deliver a world-class service to our airline customers.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We have a number of exciting projects ongoing, including our new air traffic control tower at Dublin and the Aireon space-based air traffic surveillance service. These will further improve our service to customers and passengers.”

There were 32,497 overflights and 46,774 North Atlantic Communications flights during September 2018.

commercial terminal movements – all international arrival and departure flights from the three State airports, Cork, Shannon and Dublin.

overflights – All flights handled in Irish-controlled airspace, flights which do not land in Ireland.

North Atlantic Communications flights – Flights handled in the Shanwick Oceanic region.

In relation to international arrivals and departures (commercial terminal movements), the individual September figures for the three state airports when compared to the same month in 2017 were;