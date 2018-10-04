Mitigation plan to minimise Brexit impact

Satellite business OHB System has entered into an agreement with the British company Surrey Satellite Technology (SSTL) and the European Space Agency (ESA) to minimise the possible impact of the current Brexit negotiations on the Galileo satellite project.

OHB System is prime contractor to the European Commission (EC) for the satellites for the Galileo navigation system, for which ESA acts as procurement authority for the EC; SSTL is supplying the payloads for the satellites in this project.

The parties involved have been exchanging views on the potential impact of Brexit on the project and mitigation opportunities for more than a year. With the mitigation plan now adopted, the partner insist a ‘sound’ solution has been found to minimise possible effects.

The major part of the services to be provided by SSTL in the Galileo project is not affected by the UK’s planned exit from the EU. According to the parties involved, the agreement can be implemented without affecting the original project schedule.