Britain’s NATS commits to renewable energy

Britain’s NATS is showing its commitment to protecting the environment by switching to renewable gas and electricity sources.

From April 2019, more than 90 per cent of the electricity and gas used across NATS’ main sites will be green energy, obtained from Biomethane and non-fossil fuel sources.

NATS main sites include Swanwick, Prestwick, Whiteley, Brettenham House and most of its remote sites supplied by corporate suppliers.

This change is part of a wider piece of work to make NATS’ estate as environmentally friendly as possible – including a reduction in plastic use, encouraging eco-friendly travel options and seeking to minimise all types of waste.

Renewable energy sources are better for the environment than burning fossil fuels as they produce less pollution and are more sustainable. By switching to renewable gas and electric suppliers, NATS predicts annual savings of approximately 21,223 tonnes of CO2.

Earlier in the year NATS was commended for successfully meeting the highest standards in environmental management across its airport control tower sites. To achieve this, NATS delivered improvements to airspace operations and ground movements at the 13 UK airports where they provide air traffic control services.

Ian Jopson, head of environmental & community affairs, said: “I’m really pleased we’re able to continue driving sustainability through all aspects of the NATS business, further cementing our commitment to sustainability.”

“Driven by the passion and enthusiasm of our employees we have achieved some ambitious improvements as part of our Collectively Responsible programme, from addressing challenges about aircraft noise and emissions to making huge improvements in fuel efficiency. This is the next step towards a much greener future.”

NATS’ gas is certified by the Green Gas Certification Scheme (GGCS) and renewable electricity will be certified under the Government’s Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) scheme from April 2019.

NATS said it has yet to source green energy or gas in Northern Island, the Isle of Man or where its landlords provide the electricity supply, for example, at its airports.