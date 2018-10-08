Spend cash reserves to boost capacity: PRB

Europe’s air navigation service providers must dip into their cash reserves and invest more in vital ATM infrastructure if the capacity crunch is to be resolved, according to theÂ group of high-level aviation specialistsÂ advising the EU Commission on the performance of the Single European Sky

The group known as the Performance Review Body (PRB) has now published itsÂ recommendation for Union-wide performance targets in air navigation services for 2020-2024Â which aim to increase flight punctuality and efficiency to reduce environmental impact while reducing costs and ensuring high safety standards.

The PRB said it faced the difficult question whether the target setting for the coming years should be adjusted to the insufficient performance of a few key member states such as France and Germany or whether a fewÂ underperformers ‘must live up to the standards others are able to provide’.

“Underperformers must take necessary measures to perform at acceptable levels. These measures are available and will cost money, but there are sufficient means in the systemÂ to finance them,” it said.

Air traffic is forecast to increase at an average 2.3 per cent per year for the next seven years resulting in a traffic demand up by 25 per cent in 8-10 yearsâ€™ time. Already today, around 50,000 passengers face delays every day of up to two hours in airports across Europe, leading to missed connections and unforeseen costs.

The current European air traffic system needs to adapt â€“ a challenge EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc has recently also addressed in aÂ joint statement with the European Parliament.

In 2018, delays attributable to air navigation services dramatically increased: the overall Union-level delay more than doubled compared to the same period in 2017. In some member states in the core European area, the delay is currently six times higher than the binding target.

The PRB calls on member states and air navigation service providers to implement the necessary measures to address the issue now, noting that air navigation service providers are generating sufficient financial surplus to cover necessary investments. The PRB said it had considered these aspects in its recommendations, expecting that air navigation service providers can reduce delays by providing more capacity where needed and increase efficiency in the coming years .

The PRB recommends the following targets:

Safety: Â Air traffic management in Europe is very safe. The PRB recommends small additional improvements in the safety culture and risk management.

Â Air traffic management in Europe is very safe. The PRB recommends small additional improvements in the safety culture and risk management. Environment:Â Environmental performance can be improved. The actual distance flown by aircraft should be shortened by an additional 0.2% as compared to the target for 2019. This would improve flight efficiency and reduce fuel burn. It is expected that by achieving those targets, up to 200,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year could be saved.

Environmental performance can be improved. The actual distance flown by aircraft should be shortened by an additional 0.2% as compared to the target for 2019. This would improve flight efficiency and reduce fuel burn. It is expected that by achieving those targets, up to 200,000 tons of CO emissions per year could be saved. Capacity: Â Despite the current problems with delay, the targets for capacity must remain ambitious. In 2017, the average delay per flight was 0.94 minutes. The target is to move towards 0.8 minutes in the next years and as of 2023 the average Air Traffic Flow Management delay per flight shall not exceed 0.5 minute. Reaching the recommended target range would reduce delays for passengers and support the increasing demand for traffic. A total of â‚¬2.5bn over 2020-2024 of costs due to delays could be saved.

Â Despite the current problems with delay, the targets for capacity must remain ambitious. In 2017, the average delay per flight was 0.94 minutes. The target is to move towards 0.8 minutes in the next years and as of 2023 the average Air Traffic Flow Management delay per flight shall not exceed 0.5 minute. Reaching the recommended target range would reduce delays for passengers and support the increasing demand for traffic. A total of â‚¬2.5bn over 2020-2024 of costs due to delays could be saved. Cost-efficiency: By the end of 2024 the average determined unit cost for air navigation services should be substantially lower than today. The PRB recommends a reduction of 23% as compared to the Union-wide target for 2019. Further efficiency gains are possible due to new technologies and procedures and due to the fact that air navigation service providers will have an increased income due to higher traffic. This would reduce the cost to airspace users, enabling airlines to offer lower fares to passengers.

The Commission will use the advice provided by the advisory body to adopt a decision on Union-wide targets for the period 2020-2024 of the performance and charging scheme in early 2019. Member States will then adopt performance plans for that period which set binding local targets consistent with Union-wide targets.

Going forward the PRB, recommends a two-stage process where ANSPs must first recover from the current capacity shortfall. Here, it said it welcomed regulatory revisions currently underway which aimed at encouraging and incentivisingÂ air navigation services from any location and implement the technologyÂ required to make this happen.Â “It is only then that the recurrent cycle of traffic growth andÂ delay will be resolved and that the system will be able to adapt flexibly to meet fluctuatingÂ demand,” it said.

A second stage would see the preparation for the regulatory mechanism underpinning the fourth reference period which would allow the industry to transform to demand drivenÂ services using available technology.

“a few (large) member states in the centre of Europe (in particular, France and Germany) are failing to provide sufficient capacity, despite growing traffic. As these ANSPs are in the core area of Europe where demand continues to increase, their insufficient performance has the greatest impact on network performance” PRBÂ

The PRB also believes that a three-year reference period would allow for a better implementation of both theÂ short-term and the long-term goals of the European air traffic management system.

Henrik Hololei, director-general for mobility and transport at the European Commission said:Â “The PRB’s recommendation comes at a time when we observe new record levels of air traffic paired with lack of capacity causing substantial delays for passengers. The Commission is committed to contribute to the resolution of the capacity limitations by completing the Single European Sky – also through EU investment into innovative technological solutions such as SESAR.”