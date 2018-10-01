Sponsored: ATM Network Quality Monitoring Tools per ED-138

GLâ€™s Air Traffic Management (ATM) Test Suite offers critical timing/delay measurements, and quality monitoring of voice and data services.
GLâ€™s All-IP Network Monitoring Probe, PacketScan™, offers powerful features to capture and monitor live ED137 signaling and traffic over IP. It captures, decodes, segregates, monitors and collects statistics on all IP calls, as per EUROCAE ED-138. Ease of viewing Ground-to-Ground and Air-to-Ground calls is possible.
Multiple PacketScan™ probes can be deployed across ATM network to capture and send call data records, measurements results, and network performance statistics to a centralized surveillance system, NetSurveyorWeb™, for air traffic monitoring.
NetSurveyorWeb™ Lite version is a simple web-based client and works at the probe level, as an addon tool to enhance the features of protocol analyzers to view real-time and historical call data records. It is an easy plug-and-play system that collects data, segregates, and provides comprehensive analysis of network health, detailed protocol monitoring with historical data retention up to 9 GB.
For more information on GL test tools for Air Traffic Management (ATM) networks, please click here.