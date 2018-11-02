Airservices debuts full immersion training experience with 360-degree simulator

With Brisbane’s parallel runway on track to open in 2020, Airservices Australia has launched its brand new 360-Degree Control Tower Simulator (CTS).
As one of the fastest growing airports in Australia with nearly 23.2 million passengers each year, Brisbane is an important gateway to the rest of the country.
ANS ongoing training manager Rajesh Mishra said: “We have also created an additional pilot position to ensure we can replicate busy and complex traffic situations associated with parallel runway training.”
Utilising Adacel’s MaxSim software baseline, common across all of Airservices CTS systems, the simulator creates an immersive environment for training, including a wide variety of ancillary equipment commonly found in control towers.
“Planning took approximately three months with the simulator installed within a week. Approximately 50 tower controllers will be trained in this simulator,” Mishra added.
Watch the 360-degree CTS simulator video in action
