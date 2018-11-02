Airservices debuts full immersion training experience with 360-degree simulator

The installation provides controllers an ideal full immersion training platform for the upcoming runway configuration at Brisbane Airport.Officially opening the simulator on 25 October, executive general manager, ANS, Stephen Angus said: “The Brisbane installation provides a realistic representation of what the controllers will experience when working in the Tower—with high-fidelity simulation of the tower environment and sophisticated functionality to support ATC training and procedure evaluation.”Using 17 high-definition LCD panels in portrait orientation, the simulator provides controllers with an improved vertical field of view and excellent visual acuity. In simulation mode, aircraft taxi along the runway, take off and land just as they would at Brisbane Airport.

As one of the fastest growing airports in Australia with nearly 23.2 million passengers each year, Brisbane is an important gateway to the rest of the country.

ANS ongoing training manager Rajesh Mishra said: “We have also created an additional pilot position to ensure we can replicate busy and complex traffic situations associated with parallel runway training.”

Utilising Adacel’s MaxSim software baseline, common across all of Airservices CTS systems, the simulator creates an immersive environment for training, including a wide variety of ancillary equipment commonly found in control towers.

“Planning took approximately three months with the simulator installed within a week. Approximately 50 tower controllers will be trained in this simulator,” Mishra added.

