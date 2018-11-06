Aireon signs data integration deal with Brazil’s Atech to create ‘plug-and-play’ data source

Embraer’s ATC automation expert Atech is to evaluate Aireon’s space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) air traffic surveillance data into its SAGITARIO system.

SAGITARIO which was developed by Atech in partnership with Brazil’s Department of Airspace Control (DECEA) is operational in five area control centres: Brasília, Curitiba, Recife, Amazonas and Atlantico – and in several approach control centres (APP) including São Paulo, Brasília, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Belém, Campo Grande, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro.

Responsible for all the development and modernisation of air traffic control and air defence systems in Brazil, Atech continues to work on ways to modernise air traffic control in Brazil. SAGITARIO provides complete air traffic control, gate-to-gate from origin to destination airport for DECEA.

“Remaining ahead of the curve, integration and implementation is critical for us at this stage of the game, and we are thrilled to be working with a world leader in the ATM automation space,” said Cyriel Kronenburg, vice president of aviation services, Aireon. “By working with Atech, we will be able to create a ‘plug-and-play’ data source, with seamless data flow and integration for Brazil, helping simplify the integration process at the customer level, which is a key component of our success.”

“The agreement with Aireon will enable Atech to adapt its systems to handle space-based ADS-B data, expanding SAGITARIO´s competence to perform a more integrated and complete airspace surveillance, enhancing safety and optimizing operations of ANPS air traffic control centres”, said Delfim Miyamaru, ATM director of Atech.

Aireon said working with leading ATM automation and integration partners, like Atech, is a major step forward in simplifying the deployment of Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data to ANSPs around the world. “In addition to providing oceanic coverage, the Aireon system is ideal for countries with vast amounts of remote terrain, where deploying ground-based radar and ADS-B infrastructure can be both costly and impractical. As a space-based asset, the Aireon system helps provide a solution to this problem, making reliable and real-time air traffic surveillance available to every ANSP, regardless of location, type of terrain and size of the airspace,” it said.