IATA, PANSA publish first national airspace strategy for Poland to accommodate growth, new hub airport

Poland’s PANSA and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have together published the first edition of an Airspace Strategy for Poland, the first of the national airspace strategies that Poland, France, Spain, Bulgaria and Italy have undertaken to develop.

The demand for aviation in Poland is expected to double in the next two decades, generating an estimated 1.5 million flights per year. Over a similar period, passenger volumes at Polish airports could grow to as many as 68 million passengers a year.

Servicing this demand, while ensuring safety, improving environmental performance and reducing costs and delays requires Poland to modernise its airspace and air traffic management (ATM) network. Successful airspace and ATM modernisation is expected to create significant benefits, including an extra €6 billion in annual GDP and 65,000 new Polish jobs by 2035.

The ASP was jointly developed by IATA and PANSA. The document covers an agreed scope of initiatives on airspace modernisation.

“PANSA will provide an important contribution to the airspace modernisation over Europe. Current evolving aviation market needs, especially the capacity demand, is a major factor which encouraged IATA and PANSA for this bottom-up initiative,” said Janusz Janiszewski, PANSA’s acting president.

“Current levels of airspace-related delays across Europe are a serious inconvenience for passengers and a drag on economic activity. The projected growth in passengers—which is particularly strong in Poland—will make these challenges more acute. So PANSA’s leadership in working with airlines on an Airspace Strategy for Poland is hugely significant. Working closely with PANSA, we can ensure that Polish airspace is optimized, bringing huge economic benefits to the country,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s regional vice president for Europe.

The Airspace Strategy for Poland covers:

The strategic direction for the future of ATM in Poland,

Airspace modernisation initiatives for more capacity and more efficient routes that reduce fuel burn and improve environmental performance,

ATM systems development,

Cooperation with European partners to accelerate the achievement of Single European Sky (SES) goals.

Consultation and cooperation with Polish aviation stakeholders.

As part of a wider aim to provide for future demand for air transport, Poland is planning a new Central Transport Hub (CTH) project, including a large new airport. The partners said the ASP will contribute to understanding the scope of changes needed not only on the ground (infrastructure) but also within the airspace structures. The ASP also addresses the period directly before the opening of the CTH, which will be crucial for the smooth transition of air traffic flows.

IATA and PANSA said they believe that the engagement and cooperation of all Polish aviation stakeholders is essential to achieve the SES goals and deliver the expected benefits for passengers, industry and the economy.