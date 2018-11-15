Frequentis expands global presence with new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates

Frequentis officially opened its new UAE office in Abu Dhabi in early October, providing the region with a permanent sales and support service, further expanding the Frequentis global network and enabling continued growth.

Frequentis has been serving clients throughout the Middle East with tailor-made solutions for over 20 years, with the support of well-established local partners.

As a leading international supplier of communication and information systems for businesses with safety-critical tasks, the company has over 70 years of experience providing solutions and products in approximately 140 countries, with subsidiaries in more than 50 countries.

Its experience and close cooperation with universities and government organisations in Europe, and especially Austria where the company is headquartered, will enable knowledge transfer and local connections to further develop Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills in the region.

“Frequentis is a well-established and growing brand in the region for the civil aviation, defense and public safety sectors with an expanding portfolio of solutions and services including our newest innovative Remote Virtual Tower solution that will increase the security level of air traffic operations to be conducted from a remote location. The opening of our new Abu Dhabi office demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and its customers in the Middle East,” said Hank Ruebenstrunk, managing director, Frequentis Middle East.

Recent project awards have underlined the strong working relationship with many Middle Eastern customers, including providing centre automation, AIM and surveillance solutions for the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and high availability voice communications systems based on IP technology for the Saudi Air Navigation Service (SANS) Airspace Control Center in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Additionally, at the recent 13th ICAO Air Navigation Conference in Montreal; Frequentis and the General Civil Aviation Services (GCAA) of the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support current and future developments in airspace management and explore new areas of innovation.

Through closer cooperation with partners and the development of local skills, with a focus on developing STEM capabilities, Frequentis will strengthen its global position, expanding its network and enabling future growth.