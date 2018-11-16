Bahrain’s new $6.4 million ATC centre to drive modernisation strategy

Bahrain is to build a new BD2.4 million (US$6.4 million) air traffic control centre as part of a modernisation effort in order to handle aviation growth over the next two decades.

The new air traffic control centre will cover a surface area of 2,650 sqm and will include a main area that is fully equipped with the latest air traffic management systems.

Work is scheduled to start in January 2019 with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

DFS Aviation Services, the commercial arm of German air navigation service provider DFS, has also been contracted to provide manpower services in a $28.1 million deal.

Bahrain CAA official Mohamed Thamir Al Kaabi, said: “This agreement with DFS Aviation Services will enable the CAA to carry out its responsibilities at a top standard, enabling our team to gain international experience in the fields of air navigation, aviation safety, regulations and more, and I am pleased that we have been able to build this partnership with a partner as well established as the DFS Group. The agreement will be in effect from January 2019 till December 2020.”

Bahrain’s air traffic control centre currently provides services to almost 600,000 flights flying within Bahrain’s Flight Information Region annually. The existing ATC centre will be retained and used for simulation training and redundancy.

Bahrain International Airport has also engaged ADPI to upgrade its instrument landing system to a CAT III capability in a $2.5 million contract.