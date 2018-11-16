US fleet expected to struggle to meet ADS-B avionics deadline

With less than a third of the US-registered fleet equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) avionics, US aviation authorities are reporting that rebates are being snapped up by the general aviation community.

A month after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) relaunched its $500 rebate programme, 1,438 out of an available 9,792 rebates have been claimed – equalling between 30-40 rebates on an average day.

The FAA relaunched the programme to encourage owners of fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft to equip with ADS-B Out avionics which will be required in certain controlled airspace less than 14 months from now.

Despite the enthusiasm that has greeted the return of the rebate programme, only 22.2 per cent of the US registered GA fleet is currently equipped, according to industry data published by AIN. With only 411 days left, AIN reported that only 46.2 per cent of the entire US fleet is projected to meet the ADS-B equipment mandate by the January 1, 2020 deadline.

Business jet equipage ranks best in terms of compliance at 7,477 or 52.5 per cent, followed by turboprops, at 29.6 per cent (3,591 of 12,149); pistons, 17.5 per cent (35,791 of 204,191); and helicopters, 14.2 per cent (1,968 of 13,866).

In addition to the ADS-B Rebate reservation portal, the FAA’s Equip ADS-B website lists FAA-certified ADS-B equipment and features an equipage database searchable by aircraft type and model.

Aircraft owners need to follow five steps to receive the $500 rebate:

purchase the equipment and schedule its installation.

obtain a Rebate Reservation Code by reserving a position online.

have the equipment installed.

conduct the required equipment performance validation and get an Incentive Code.

claim the $500 rebate online using the Rebate Reservation Code and Incentive Code.

As with the earlier rebate programme, the relaunched rebate programme is available only to those who have not yet equipped their aircraft. The rebates will be available until October 11, 2019 or as long as supplies last.