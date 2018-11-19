European safety checks on Ukraine’s UkSATSE to prepare for ATC services in Slovak airspace 

Auditors at the European Agency for Air Safety (EASA) have undertaken certification activities as part of an audit of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Service Enterprise (UkSATSE) to checks whether the ATC provider complies with EU regulatory requirements.

The auditors spent a week visiting UkSATSE departments located in the cities of Kyiv, Lviv and Uzhhorod under the supervision of representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Slovak Republic and the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine.

UkSATSE certification by EASA is needed to obtain the right to provide air traffic services in Slovak airspace from Uzhgorod airport. “This step is an important factor in facilitating the restoration of flights at Uzhhorod and the development of the infrastructure of the Transcarpathian region,” said UkSATSE.

“According to preliminary results, UkSATSE has successfully demonstrated its compliance with the requirements of the EU legislation, which includes 18 EU regulations and was presented to EASA in the framework of the certification process. During the audit the compliance of UkSATSE management systems, procedures and technical support with European requirements was confirmed,” said UkSATSE director Dmitry Babeychuk.

Minor technical measures now need to be completed before a final report of the EASA Auditor Group is prepared in early December. This will serve as the basis for obtaining an EASA Certificate that will certify UkSATSE compliance with the requirements of the EU.