European Commission launches third edition of Single Sky Awards, seeks European ATM champions

The European Commission has launched the third edition of the Single European Sky Awards to give recognition and visibility to the many initiatives that contribute to the achievement of the Single European Sky and acknowledge ‘best in class’ examples of programme implementation.

The Single European Sky (SES) is a flagship initiative of the European Commission. Its objective is to modernise and harmonise Europe’s airspace management, which is estimated to cost airlines an extra €5 bn each year and that needs to address more effectively increasing air traffic.

Completing the SES will contribute to several Commission priorities: jobs and growth, internal market, energy union, global competitiveness. Indeed, through its performance and charging schemes and SESAR, its technological pillar, SES aims to decrease the impact on the environment by 10 per cent per flight, triple airspace capacity, cut the cost of ATM by 50 per cent and increase safety tenfold.

The SES sets the framework, but only the level of ambition of the stakeholders will generate a real change in ATM and will determine the speed at which performance improvements materialise. For this reason the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, through the SES Awards, wants to encourage and give visibility to the many stakeholders that through their initiatives and their commitment are contributing to the achievement of the Single Sky.

This edition of the contest will assign five awards:

Network performance improvement award

Innovation award

Sustainability award

Cooperation award

Single European Sky Excellence Award

The award ceremony will be held on 12 March 2019 on the occasion of the World ATM Congress in Madrid.

To let the entire aviation community know how you are contributing to improve are transport, apply for a SES award.