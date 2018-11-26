SDATS takes over remotely operated air traffic control in Sweden

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS), a joint-venture between Saab and LFV, will take over responsibility for air traffic control of the Swedish airports of Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall-Timrå, starting 1 January.

Saab and LFV, the Swedish air navigation service provider, have jointly developed a cutting-edge system, including an operational concept, which facilitates remotely operated air traffic control of one or multiple airports from a single command centre in Sundsvall. In 2015 Örnsköldsvik Airport became the first in the world to be operated by means of remote tower services, led from Sundsvall.

SDATS is now taking another step by becoming an established provider of air traffic services and taking over air traffic management from LFV for both these airports. The agreement will come into force on 1 January and will run over six years, with an option for another two years.

“Being awarded contract to deliver cost-efficient remote tower services for our customers is an important milestone for SDATS,” said Johan Klintberg, chief executive of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.

“The agreement is an important milestone for Saab and LFV. We have now jointly achieved an objective for SDATS and can continue the expansion,” said Per Kjellander, head of operations at LFV.

“The new agreement provides us with the right conditions to develop our effective administration of air traffic management and future-proof the airports. I’m looking forward to working further with SDATS as provider of air traffic management,” says Frank Olofsson, head of Sundsvall-Timrå Airport.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions is a joint-venture between Saab and LFV that was founded in 2016. By combining LFV’s unique operational experience with Saab’s world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions is able to manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of remote tower services. SDATS offers airports in Sweden and abroad a digital alternative for purchasing air traffic control services, thereby creating better financial conditions for airport operations.