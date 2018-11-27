NATS signs partnership agreement with Brisbane Airport Corporation

NATS has established a new partnership with Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) for a range of airport and air traffic services to support the growth of Brisbane Airport over the next two-and-a-half years.

Under the relationship agreement, NATS will provide BAC with consultancy services to support various projects BAC is currently undertaking as part of its airport expansion Master Plan initiative, which includes the construction of a new parallel runway.

Ben Kiff, managing director, NATS Middle East and Asia Pacific, said, “We are really excited about being part of Brisbane Airport’s transformation and growth. With our experience and success working with airport operators across the world, and more recently in the Asia Pacific, we believe we are in a good position to support the rapid growth and development of the airport infrastructure here in Australia.”

“We are delighted to be working with NATS at this critical time in Brisbane Airport’s history. NATS brings with them a wealth of experience, insight and expertise that we are confident will benefit our business and all airport users well into the future,” added Floor Felten, GM of strategic planning and development.

Since 2012, BAC has invested more than A$1.7 billion in infrastructure projects. Early this year, it unveiled the expansion of the northern International Terminal and apron to provide an array of benefits, integration of new technologies, increased aircraft docking and parking space, and improved passenger experience.

Brisbane Airport expects its annual passenger traffic through its domestic and international terminals to double from 22 million in 2014 to 50 million by 2035. It also forecast the number of annual aircraft movements to grow to 360,000 by 2035, up from 227,000 currently.