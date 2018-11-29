Brussels paves way to establish common European drone services market

A high level safety summit on drones has set out several key priorities to help develop a drones service market for Europe.

The European Commission, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) together with national authorities and industry agreed to support the priorities with the signing of the Amsterdam Declaration which concluded two days of discussions where EASA consulted on its proposed rules.

“We need to regulate differently on drones, faster and better, encouraging innovation while ensuring safe, secure and socially acceptable operations,” said Patrick Ky, EASA executive director. “The drone community has a key role in providing feedback to the regulators, which we use to identify the areas that the European institutions and industry need to focus on. This paves the way to make areas such as urban mobility integrated in a multimodal transport system a reality.”

The Amsterdam declaration urges European institutions and industry to continue the good progress towards the delivery of the common European drone services market by setting seven priorities:

· Providing support to Member States in the implementation of the European drone regulations;

· Developing, in close cooperation with Member States and all stakeholders, an institutional framework for a competitive U-space services market and how drones need to be operated in the Single European Sky;

· Developing European product standards for drones and of other standards to meet the European performance requirements taking into account the global dimension;

· Supporting cities in their efforts to provide a fertile ground for innovative multimodal solutions integrating the 3rd dimension into their urban planning processes;

· Developing communication and promotion material for information campaigns to all drone users and other actors involved in drone operations such as local authorities;

· Further enhancing the European U-space Demonstrator Network to speed up the opening of the drone services network;

· Investing in the necessary research and development activities that are a key enabler for the growth of safe, secure and green drone operations in Europe.