Sponsored: ED-137 Air Traffic Management (ATM) Test Solutions

GL tools for Air Traffic Management (ATM) offer signaling and traffic simulation, monitoring quality of service, and critical timing/delay measurements over the network. The ATM core network and all its underlying entities (CWP, GRS, VoIP Gateways, Recorders) can be accurately tested for performance, and functionalities. Test tools simulate the communication between different ATM core network entities, precisely time these events, and measure critical delay, packet loss, and voice quality. Monitoring Probes deployed across ATM network captures and sends call records, measurements results, and network performance statistics to a centralized surveillance system.

