Innov’ATM raises further €1m to speed international development

Innov’ATM, a startup business specialising in ATM optimisation, has completed a new €1 million fundraising round to expand its activities in UAV traffic management (UTM) and to develop its existing airport systems offering.

Accompanied by BPI and its historical investor IRDI SORIDEC Gestion with its seed fund IRDInov, Innov’ATM has already attracted attention from Swiss air navigation service provider skyguide, the French civil aviation (DGAC) and now the Groupe Aéroport de Paris (ADP).

By introducing artificial intelligence and agility in the ATM industry, the startup company has developed the SkyKeeper suite of software for ATM and UTM projects at Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport.

It is within this context that Groupe ADP wanted to support the business development of the growing company, in its international expansion and its quest towards optimising the airspace further, to answer to the future challenges of congestion.

“It is essential that, as of today, we explore more efficient ways of dealing with the rapid growth of air transport, such as improving passenger capacity and air traffic management,” said Edward Arkwright, deputy chief executive, Groupe ADP. “This is a challenge not only for Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, which has the potential to accommodate 75 million passengers by 2020, but for runways around the world, along with other issues such as reducing emissions.”

“This fundraising will allow us to consolidate and diversify our innovative solutions based on the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the changing air traffic management services. Until recently, the primary objective of air traffic management was to ensure security, we are now able to maintain the same level of security and offer tools oriented towards optimization and efficiency,” said Amine Karray, chief executive, Innov’ATM.

“The entry of Groupe ADP into our capital is for us, the embodiment of a successful new collaboration on innovative products. This major actor in airport management will allow us to reinforce our collaboration and open doors to new markets worldwide,” said Stéphane Bascobert, president, Innov’ATM.