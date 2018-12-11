Sponsored: How to Streamline Air Traffic Control for Increased Airport Capacity



Air traffic is growing, many international airports have seen double the flights in the past twenty years, but infrastructure is not growing at the same pace. This leaves airports, and specifically air traffic controllers, in a challenging position: handle the increased traffic while maintaining safety and efficiency with minimal room or tools to do so. By enabling air traffic controllers to guide traffic better, you can increase airport capacity without costly infrastructure expansion.

With Honeywell NAVITAS™ Tower Manager, you can achieve higher traffic capacity, controller productivity, situational awareness, and lessen the mental strain for air traffic personnel. This unique and comprehensive technology can assist in planning, analysis, control, and monitoring of air and ground traffic, giving controller’s access to the real-time information they need to run a successful operation, at a glance.

Older airport systems are often siloed and don’t allow for versatile and adaptive problem solving. Tower Manager’s single touchscreen combines surveillance information, flight strips, meteorology, lighting control with surface management functions. All that data and smart functionality in one place gives controllers clear visibility into traffic events and patterns so they are able to plan quickly and effectively. Additionally, international barriers are of no concern as the system supports multiple languages, communication protocols, and subsystems.

By being able to safely cycle more traffic through, controllers are able to reduce wasted fuel, decrease energy consumption, and cost. More efficient operations can also streamline turnaround times in gates and optimize inbound and outbound performance, allowing controllers to keep travelers on the move.

Providing air traffic controllers with a bird’s eye view in an easy to use integrated system improves their ability to do their job more effectively, ultimately leading to safer and more productive operations for your airport. To learn more about this technology and others, download the Honeywell NAVITAS brochure here.