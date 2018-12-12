Italy’s ENAV, Alitalia, Assaeroporti & IATA link on national airspace strategy

ENAV, Italy’s air navigation service provider, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have presented the first edition of the Italian National Airspace Strategy.

Air travel is set to grow 50 per cent across Europe over the next 20 years. The goal of the air traffic management (ATM) network in Italy is to service this demand. Airlines and ENAV have joined forces to continue the ongoing modernisation of the network, while ensuring safety, improving environmental performance, and reducing costs and delays.

Successful airspace and ATM modernization is expected to create significant benefits for Italy, including an extra €27 billion in annual GDP and 95,000 new jobs by 2035.

The Italian National Airspace Strategy initiative was jointly developed by IATA and ENAV with the collaboration of Alitalia and Assaeroporti. The strategy includes a range of initiatives on airspace modernisation jointly agreed by key air transport participants. This will ensure continuous evolution of the Italian aviation system and contribute to the national economy, as well as the efficiency of the European and global air transport system.

ENAV said it holds airspace modernisation at the heart of its activities. Free Route Airspace is already a reality in Italian airspace, reducing fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and costs.

Roberta Neri, ENAV chief executive, stated: “Customers are at the centre of our activities and we highly value this cooperation with IATA, Alitalia and Assaeroporti to support the safe and efficient growth of the air transport sector in Italy, providing benefits to passengers and the overall economy while creating value for all stakeholders involved. I firmly believe that this initiative is just a starting point and will attract additional airlines, airports and aviation actors. Under the steering and oversight of the national authorities and our regulator, ENAC, we can work together to ensure the long-term success of the aviation system in Italy”.

Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s regional vice president for Europe, said, “Italy is a vital and popular air transport market—the fourth biggest in Europe—so planning for the future is crucial. Our research shows that air traffic management performance is critical to improve the growth and efficiency of the economy. ENAV’s leadership in working with airlines and airports on an Italian National Airspace Strategy is therefore hugely significant. Our close partnership with ENAV will ensure that Italian airspace is optimized, bringing substantial economic benefits to the country.”

Valentina Lener, director general of Assaeroporti, said, “The Italian Airports Association has positively welcomed the initiative launched by IATA and ENAV, being aware of the importance of implementing a strategy for Italian airspace modernization as an enabler to face the important challenges that the sector will have to deal with in the coming years, including the capacity saturation of airspace and airport infrastructure. Airports will be an essential part of this strategy, taking into account their role in managing national and international passengers and freight traffic flows. The adoption of modernization measures is certainly a fundamental step to promote the competitiveness of the whole sector.”

Alessandro Cardi, Deputy Director General of ENAC, said, “ENAC is looking at this initiative very positively and is in favour of any agreements that derive from it. The shortage of capacity experienced this summer is a warning that puts in perspective the need for activities to be brought forward by all the actors of aviation system. In the near future the aviation system will need to deliver more and more capacity and this will only be possible if a high level of cooperation between air service providers, carriers, and airport operators is established. ENAC will support any initiative able to realize such cooperation.”

The Italian National Airspace Strategy covers: