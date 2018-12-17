FAA launches outreach programme for Florida Metroplex project

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is developing new flight paths for aircraft flying over central and south Florida.

The project is called South-Central Florida Metroplex and the Agency will ask the public for input as it develops the new air traffic control procedures.

“We will involve the public as we design the new procedures, and conduct the required environmental review,” said Michael O’Harra, regional administrator for the FAA southern region. “Early next year we will hold public meetings across central and south Florida. We encourage the public to attend the workshops to talk with experts, learn how proposed changes could affect their communities and provide comments that we will consider as we finalise the new procedures.”

The South-Central Florida Metroplex proposes to replace dozens of existing air traffic procedures with more direct and efficient satellite-based routes into and out of major airports, enhancing safety and efficiency. The new satellite-based procedures are a key component of the FAA’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen). Metroplex initiatives are complete or are underway in 11 metropolitan areas across the country.

The National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) requires the FAA to identify and publicly disclose any potential environmental impacts of the proposed procedures. The agency plans to begin the environmental review in spring 2019.