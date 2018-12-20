Gatwick drone sightings force airfield to close

All flights to and from London Gatwick remain suspended with the airport warning passengers that if they are due to fly today or are meeting someone from a flight, not to travel to the airport without checking the status of the flight.

Gatwick Airport’s runway remains closed and all flights are currently suspended following reports of drones flying over Gatwick’s airfield last night and this morning. There is significant disruption at Gatwick today as a result of what appears to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt flights.

“We are extremely disappointed that passengers are being affected by this especially at such an important time of year. We are prioritising the welfare of those at the airport by deploying staff into our terminals to look after people as best we can,” the airport said.

“We are working with our airlines to get information to passengers and our airlines are working to provide affected passengers with hotel accommodation or transport passengers landing at other airports to Gatwick by other means. We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety of our passengers and all staff is our number one priority.”

