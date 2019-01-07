HungaroControl pins technology aspirations on €20m investment

HungaroControl is implementing new technology development to the tune of €20 million, the most significant investment in its history.

Four of the Hungarian air navigation service provider’s projects are co-funded by the European Union, the most significant of which is the mir TWR (Modular Integrated Remote Tower) programme which will develop a suite of advanced tools.

This will allow HungaroControl remote tower solution to be tested in a single simulation environment.

The development has also raised international attention: Changi Airport in Singapore tests the prototype of a remote tower control center similar to Budapest, and HungaroControl is participating in the project.

The software development of the MATIAS control system, developed by Thales and HungaroControl’s experts, has also received funding. As the member of an international consortium HungaroControl is also engaged in two other projects.