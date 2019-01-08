ERA Kyrgyzstan WAM system passes SAT milestone

ERA has successfully passed the Site Acceptance Tests of an installed WAM system based on its NEO multilateration system.

The system covers the Terminal Manoeuvring Area of Osh International Airport and two main flight corridors en-route towards the Kyrgyzstan borders.

The customer, local ANSP Kyrkgyzaeronavigatsia was pleased with the results of SAT and the project realisation time – the contract was assigned in March 2017, the whole project was finished in 18 months.

The ERA state of art technology replaced the out-of-lifecycle Secondary Surveillance Radar with the aim of helping to secure the safety of the air traffic in the area.

ERA as the primary contractor in co-operation with the local company Asiainfo delivered its multi sensor surveillance systems NEO, a composite solution of multilateration and ADS-B technologies. The delivered system consists of nine ground stations with the expectation of an extension in the nearest future.

The landlocked Kyrgyz Republic is geographically isolated by its highly mountainous terrain and due to such terrain, five of the ground stations had to be installed in an area about 2,900 metres above sea level.

Osh International Airport is an important airport in the region serving the city of Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan after the capital Bishkek.