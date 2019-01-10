Pötzsch appointed joint managing director at DFS Aviation Services

Andreas Pötzsch has joined the management of DFS Aviation Services, a subsidiary of the German air navigation service provider DFS.

Partnering managing director Oliver Cristinetti, Pötzsch will be responsible for the operational side of the business including air navigation services, safety and quality management, human resources strategy and the co-ordination of subsidiary businesses.

Over the last six years, Pötzsch has been director of en-route and approach, the largest operational unit at DFS. Prior to this, the industrial engineer with a MBA in aviation, managed the tower division and held various other positions within DFS. Pötzsch started his career at DFS in 1992 as an air traffic controller.

Pötzsch is also involved in international co-operation efforts such as iTEC and FABEC. Pötzsch was also chairman of the Standing Committee Operation from 2014 to 2017 and since January 2018 has been chairman of the Network Director Operations Meeting at Eurocontrol.

“The company itself, but especially our customers, will profit greatly from Andreas Pötzsch’s international experience and operational expertise. I am looking forward to working alongside him in moving our business and the business of our many customers forward,” said Cristinetti.

Dirk Mahns, current managing director at DFS Aviation Services, will return to DFS to take over as director of en-route and approach.