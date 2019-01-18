ERA extends presence in Hungary with ADS-B system to support radar

ERA, a provider of advanced surveillance systems both for military and civilian solutions, will deliver another system to HungaroControl,

ERA has signed a contract with the Hungarian air navigation service provider to deliver a surveillance system based on ADS-B technology for the Kőrishegy and Püspökladány region to enhance existing radar coverage.

ADS-B equipped aircraft broadcast their GNSS positions once per second. The information received by the ADS-B ground station includes the aircraft’s identification, altitude, speed, velocity, etc.