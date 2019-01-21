International airline industry adds voice to calls for US shutdown resolution

Aviation leaders including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called on the US government to address the shutdown currently affecting the aviation industry in the United States.

The shutdown began on 22 December over a failure to agree US federal funding operations for the 2019 fiscal year, specifically due to an impasse regarding Trump’s desire for $5.7bn in federal funds to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

Addressed to the US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, industry organizations called on the government to resolve concerns surrounding, among other things, air traffic control, Federal Aviation Administration, and Homeland Security in the wide-ranging letter.

“Dear Mr President, Madam Speaker and Leader McConnell, We write to urge you to act now to prevent the negative impacts currently being experienced by the US aviation and space transportation industries that supports the traveling and shipping public and all the users of satellites and spacecraft,” reads the statement.

“As the partial government shutdown continues, the human and economic consequences are increasing and doing greater harm.

“Civil aviation alone supports more than 7 per cent of the US gross domestic product (GDP) and $1.5 trillion of economic impact, creating over 11.5 million jobs, but this shutdown is hampering our ability to function effectively.”

It is the longest-running US government shutdown in history, and continues to affect 800,000 US federal workers including many in the aviation industry.

The full list of signatories:

Aerospace Industries Association

Aeronautical Repair Station Association

Air Line Pilots Association

Air Medical Operators Association

Air Traffic Control Association

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Airlines for America

Airport Consultants Council

Airports Council International-North America

American Association of Airport Executives

Association of Air Medical Services

Association of Flight Attendants – CWA

Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems Int’l

Aviation Suppliers Association

Aviation Technician Education Council

Cargo Airline Association

Commercial Drone Alliance

Commercial Spaceflight Federation

Experimental Aircraft Association

General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Helicopter Association International

International Air Transport Association

International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Airline Division

Modification and Replacement Parts Association

National Air Carrier Association

National Air Traffic Controllers Association

National Air Transportation Association

National Association of State Aviation Officials

National Business Aviation Association

Professional Aviation Maintenance Association

Regional Airline Association

Security Manufacturers Coalition

Travelers United

US Travel Association