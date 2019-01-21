International airline industry adds voice to calls for US shutdown resolution

Aviation leaders including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called on the US government to address the shutdown currently affecting the aviation industry in the United States.
The shutdown began on 22 December over a failure to agree US federal funding operations for the 2019 fiscal year, specifically due to an impasse regarding Trump’s desire for $5.7bn in federal funds to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.
Addressed to the US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, industry organizations called on the government to resolve concerns surrounding, among other things, air traffic control, Federal Aviation Administration, and Homeland Security in the wide-ranging letter.
“Dear Mr President, Madam Speaker and Leader McConnell, We write to urge you to act now to prevent the negative impacts currently being experienced by the US aviation and space transportation industries that supports the traveling and shipping public and all the users of satellites and spacecraft,” reads the statement.
“As the partial government shutdown continues, the human and economic consequences are increasing and doing greater harm.
“Civil aviation alone supports more than 7 per cent of the US gross domestic product (GDP) and $1.5 trillion of economic impact, creating over 11.5 million jobs, but this shutdown is hampering our ability to function effectively.”
It is the longest-running US government shutdown in history, and continues to affect 800,000 US federal workers including many in the aviation industry.
The full list of signatories:
Aerospace Industries Association
Aeronautical Repair Station Association
Air Line Pilots Association
Air Medical Operators Association
Air Traffic Control Association
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
Airlines for America
Airport Consultants Council
Airports Council International-North America
American Association of Airport Executives
Association of Air Medical Services
Association of Flight Attendants – CWA
Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems Int’l
Aviation Suppliers Association
Aviation Technician Education Council
Cargo Airline Association
Commercial Drone Alliance
Commercial Spaceflight Federation
Experimental Aircraft Association
General Aviation Manufacturers Association
Helicopter Association International
International Air Transport Association
International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Airline Division
Modification and Replacement Parts Association
National Air Carrier Association
National Air Traffic Controllers Association
National Air Transportation Association
National Association of State Aviation Officials
National Business Aviation Association
Professional Aviation Maintenance Association
Regional Airline Association
Security Manufacturers Coalition
Travelers United
US Travel Association
