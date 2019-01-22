Latin America’s COCESNA makes progress on regional improvement

Central America’s COCESNA reports that the recent signing of an agreement between the area control centre of Panama and its Central American (CENAMER) counterpart in December has already begun to demonstrate benefits.

Airspace users can now enjoy preferential direct routes; reduced separation between aircraft at the same level from 40NM to 20NM; better flows entering and leaving Costa Rica and the end of verification by voice for co-ordinated transit, through the automated system of exchange between users and ATC.

COCESNA also reported that between January 16-18, regional ATC executives from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua met with COCESNA area heads, at a working meeting to help update the COCESNA Strategic Plan, which was established for the 2016-2020 period.

This important strategic event was assisted by Marco Ospina who shared his experience acquired when he served for many years as secretary general of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (CLAC), and in ICAO.