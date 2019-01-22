SITTI expands in South America, Lithuania with VCS

in Colombia as it matches exactly local operational needs.

The airports benefitting from the latest and most advanced VOIP technology are Villavicencio ACC and the towers of Florencia, Arauca, Saravena, Tame, Puerto Inírida.

The leading edge, redundant, non-blocking architecture of the MULTIFONO® M800IP provides flexibility and modularity for easy expansion and addition of further functionalities.M800IP is fully compliant with the latest EUROCAE ED137 VOIP standard, and also able to handle analogue connections which can be upgraded to digital.

SITTI also announced that it has signed a contract with ORO NAVIGACIJA, the Lithuanian air navigation service provider, for the installation of a new VCS at its Vilnius ACC, reinforcing its presence in the Baltic region.