Saab, AAI sign MoU for ATM solutions in India

Saab and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research a pan-Indian air traffic management automation system for airports under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Saab’s Digital Air Traffic Management Solutions has a robust portfolio ranging from Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) and Surface Movement Radar (SR- 3), to Remote Towers which can be deployed at all types of airports. ATM solutions from Saab can support both single and multiple runway airfields, as well as remote operations and deployable systems.

The MoU with Saab will support AAI’s need for ATM solutions and training of its personnel in ATM services. The MoU highlights the efforts of AAI to build infrastructure for the Indian government’s UDAN-RCS regional airport development and regional connectivity plan, helping to make air travel more affordable and widespread.

The MoU was signed by Vineet Gulati, Member (ANS) from AAI and Peter Engberg, Saab head of traffic management.

Saab’s Engberg said: “India has an ambitious target to develop and operate regular scheduled flights from over 100 airports. We look forward to working with AAI to enable the creation of a nationwide airport infrastructure using Saab’s robust portfolio of ATM services. Through this new agreement, we bring together the strengths of AAI and Saab. The implementation of safe, leading-edge and cost-efficient technologies will bring the benefits of ‘flying for all’ to Indian travellers all across the nation.”

“We are pleased to announce this cooperation with AAI. Programmes such as UDAN-RCS encourage airlines to fly more routes and promote the development of new airports. Over the last 10 years, Saab has been addressing the need for robust, modern ATM and supplying crucial equipment to the Airports Authority of India. We are present today at 11 airports in India and Saab wants to partner with India to build a pan-India A-SMGCS network,” said Ola Rignell, chairman of Saab India.

Saab ATM solutions are now deployed in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Cochin and Bhubaneshwar. All of these airports have Saab’s A-SMGCS software and a combination of other products such as SR-3 and our Multilateration (MLATS) solutions.

In addition, Saab is offering its Remote Tower technology to provide ATM solutions in far-flung areas. The Remote Tower product suite includes high-definition and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, surveillance and meteorological sensors, microphones, signal lights and other devices for the safe and efficient management of airport operations.