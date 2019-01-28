India’s AAI links with NIT-T experts on ATM research & development

The National Institute of Technology, Trichy (NIT-T), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airports Authority of India (AAI) to form a joint venture (JV) to develop air traffic flow management and control technologies

The objective of the MoU is to develop a long-term collaboration to support the AAI in addressing aviation, infrastructure and air traffic management challenges, thereby benefiting the Indian economy.

Mini Shaji Thomas, a professor at NIT Trichy said, “Collaboration will offer transfer of knowledge and skill to AAI experts by NIT-Trichy through specifically designed training programmes in the areas of air traffic flow management, future air navigation service, air traffic management process re-engineering, airport operations/engineering solutions, radar signal processing, multisensor integration and so on.”

AAI’s K Murali said:”Research associates, research scholars and students of NIT-Trichy will support the research activities at AAI’s R&D Centre and the AAI will be able to provide a research platform for the NIT-Trichy researchers.”