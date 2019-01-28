Luxemburg’s Jaeger appointed to lead FABEC Council

Pierre Jaeger, the civil aviation chief of the Grand Duchy of Luxemburg, has taken over the chair of the FABEC Council.

The airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million sq km and handles about 5.8 million flights per year – 55 per cent of European air traffic.

Patrick Gandil, director general of civil aviation in France, had previously held this position.

Jaeger has been an active member of the FABEC Council since his nomination to head Luxemburg’s CAA in 2015. His current term of office will focus on the delivery of the FABEC performance plan for the upcoming reference period of the European performance scheme and the implementation of the strategic goals of FABEC, encouraging initiatives enabling to increase performance and cooperation in various areas: operations, safety, technical and SESAR.

Jaeger said: “The Presidency of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is convinced that the Single European Sky and the European Aviation Strategy can be progressively implemented in a spirit of continuously enhanced cooperation. FABEC is a key element of these objectives. In 2019, FABEC will present its Performance Plan, which will set the way for developments in the years to come. It is our goal to further improve the way we work together both within FABEC and with our external stakeholders.”