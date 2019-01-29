DFS Aviation Services sets up subsidiary to support Bahrain industry

DFS Aviation Services, the subsidiary of German air navigation service provider DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, has opened its new business DFS Aviation Services Bahrain.
Based in Manama, the subsidiary has been established as part of the contract which awarded last year by Bahrain’s transport ministry following an international tender to supply operational and administrative personnel in Bahrain.
DFS said the Kingdom’s pioneering position in the industry is evidenced by the example of its Bahrain Flight Information Region (BFIR), which is a key factor in facilitating the movement of civil aircraft to and from Europe and Southeast Asia. One of the critical success factors in reaching this position has been the skilled Bahraini workforce, with a team of highly qualified air traffic controllers who have been trained to the highest international standard.
The new business will help fulfil the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategy to develop an aviation sector of international standard to be able to efficiently connect the nation to the rest of the world.
On the occasion of the foundation, transport minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, said: “The DFS Group is considered to be one of the best providers of air navigation services and has extensive experience and expertise. I am confident that with this partnership, our civil aviation air navigation capabilities will be elevated as our team learn from the industry’s best.”
Bahrain CAA chief Mohamed Thamir Al Kaabi, added: “This agreement with DFS Aviation Services will enable the CAA to carry out its responsibilities at a high standard, allowing our team to gain international experience in the fields of air navigation, aviation safety, regulations and more, and I am pleased that we have been able to build this partnership with a partner as well established as the DFS Group.”
“We are honoured to win Bahrain as a modern and dynamic partner. The rapid development of the country makes this project particularly exciting for us,” said Oliver Cristinetti, managing director of DFS Aviation Services. “We look forward to tackling the ATM future together and to supporting the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain in developing the country as a vibrant platform for travel and to reinforcing its international role.”
