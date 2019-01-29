DFS Aviation Services sets up subsidiary to support Bahrain industry

DFS Aviation Services, the subsidiary of German air navigation service provider DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, has opened its new business DFS Aviation Services Bahrain.

Based in Manama, the subsidiary has been established as part of the contract which awarded last year by Bahrain’s transport ministry following an international tender to supply operational and administrative personnel in Bahrain.

DFS said the Kingdom’s pioneering position in the industry is evidenced by the example of its Bahrain Flight Information Region (BFIR), which is a key factor in facilitating the movement of civil aircraft to and from Europe and Southeast Asia. One of the critical success factors in reaching this position has been the skilled Bahraini workforce, with a team of highly qualified air traffic controllers who have been trained to the highest international standard.

The new business will help fulfil the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strategy to develop an aviation sector of international standard to be able to efficiently connect the nation to the rest of the world.