SMATSA awards Micro Nav sim maintenance contract 

Serbia and Montenegro Air Traffic Services (SMATSA) has awarded Micro Nav a simulator maintenance service agreement contract for the next three years.

The Micro Nav BEST simulator suite in use by SMATSA currently utilises two x 180 degree BEST 3D tower simulators which can operate as a single 360 degree Tower simulator via 28 x 65” monitors in portrait with eight controller working and seven pseudo pilot positions. This is complemented by a BEST Radar simulator, complete with 16 x controller and 12 x pseudo pilot positions plus a BEST 3D Create position.

The maintenance service agreement includes software maintenance, software updates, online and telephone help desk, remote access support, site visits, obsolescence management, and BEST User Group participation.

Predrag Jovanović, SMATSA chief executive, commented: “Micro Nav is a strategic partner for SMATSA. This long-term commitment from SMATSA reflects and continues this long standing and successful relationship. Like many air navigation service providers, the training of air traffic controllers is of the highest operational priority. SMATSA is very happy to have its simulation provider aligned in its commitment with this maintenance service agreement.”

Michael Saunders at Micro Nav said: “Micro Nav prides itself on working with its customers in a partnering approach. SMATSA has similar values to Micro Nav therefore this agreement further cements our partnership.”