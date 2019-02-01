ERA strengthens foothold in Canada with Toronto contract win

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has selected ERA to supply another 200 vehicle-mounted SQUID transmitters as its surface vehicle tracking system.

The contract which was awarded in cooperation with Fleetcom has strengthened Era’s dominant position in this field in Canada, with now over 700 SQUIDS deployed at Canadian airports: Toronto Pearson International Airport and Montréal–Mirabel International Airport.

“Another significant batch of 200 ERA vehicle transmitting units goes to Canada to provide enhanced ATC and safety operations at the manoeuvring area of Toronto Pearson International Airport. We are pleased to team-up with Fleetcom, inc. for this delivery,” said ERA head of sales Jakub Thomas.

The ERA-designed SQUID self-contained vehicle tracking unit improves airport safety and overall situational awareness by continuously broadcasting the exact position of all ground vehicles and thus minimising the risk of vehicle collisions, especially during low visibility conditions.

ERA has delivered 700 pieces of this vehicle-mounted squitter beacon to Canada since 2012 and over 7,000 SQUID units worldwide since 2004. SQUIDs predominate at some of the busiest airports around the world – to name a few: Frankfurt, Amsterdam Schiphol, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

As an important part of every advanced surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS), SQUID fully supports the concept of area management, i. e. it allows operators to define discrete boundaries outside of which the SQUID unit stops transmission. ERA said the design of this small and lightweight equipment ensures easy integration and interoperability with any multilateration or ADS-B system based on the Mode S Extended Squitter datalink.