ADB SAFEGATE completes Ultra Airport Systems acquisition 

ADB SAFEGATE has completed its acquisition of Ultra Airport Systems (AS), a global provider of airport IT systems and data analytics solutions.

The deal combines the two companies‘ expertise and solutions to create the foundation of a Total Airport Management (TAM) solution provider.

The acquisition will help ADB SAFEGATE to further apply integration and automation technologies, advanced data analytics and deep airport operations expertise to offer TAM. Airports and airlines will gain greater operational efficiency, sustainability and safety by integrating systems across the entire airport, airside and landside.

Operating under the name ADB SAFEGATE Airport Systems, the former Ultra Airport Systems team will gain the support of ADB SAFEGATE aviation specialist resources to help it better serve its existing airport and airline customers and accelerate its growth.

The new business unit will also expand its portfolio of operational performance, flight information display, billing, baggage management and situational awareness solutions by adopting and helping to further develop ADB SAFEGATE’s software and advanced analytics products and services.

Advanced analytics provides airports with increasingly powerful ways to optimise operational efficiency and improve their traffic handling capacity. From today’s real-time insights to improve situational awareness, to future prescriptive analytics that will support decision making by predicting issues and intelligently recommending corrective actions, advanced analytics has huge potential for airports and airlines.

Christian Onselaere, chief executive of ADB SAFEGATE, said: “As airports everywhere strive to meet growing demand, our newly combined solutions, expertise and reach will help airports and airlines adopt emerging digital technologies. These offer the most cost-effective way to increase operational efficiency, improve safety and enhance sustainability. Through smart integration, ADB SAFEGATE is enabling airports and airlines to achieve the highest operational efficiency and deliver the best possible passenger experience. The creation of ADB SAFEGATE Airport Systems is accelerating this transformation.“

Sebastien Jodeau, managing director of ADB SAFEGATE Airport Systems added: “As part of ADB SAFEGATE, not only will we continue to bring our expertise to airports worldwide so they can continue to improve their operations, but our combined capabilities will create a unique opportunity to further enhance their business performance.”

ADB SAFEGATE has more than 1,100 employees across 45 nationalities in 25 countries, and operates in more than 175 countries, serving more than 2,500 airports globally, from the busiest and largest like Atlanta, Beijing, Dubai, Heathrow, Charles De Gaulle, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, New Delhi and Changi, to fast-growing airports across Asia and Africa