Five Russian regions deploy dual height measurement system

A Russian height dual measurement system developed by CRTS has passed acceptance tests, reports regional monitoring agency Eurasia.
It will allow automatic monitoring of altitude measurement systems and control deviations from predetermined levels of flying aircraft in the airspace of the Russian Federation using ground stations. Altitude control is essential to ensure flight safety when using reduced vertical separation (RVSM) which increases airspace capacity and provides its rational utilisation.
The new system is part of the first Russian MLAT Almanac multi-position monitoring system (MSS), which has been deployed at nine airports since 2018. Monitoring data will automatically be received by the Eurasia Regional Monitoring Agency, a body authorised by the Ministry of Transport of Russia and ICAO to monitor aircraft height keeping characteristics.
Considered to be baseline equipment for wide area multilateration surveillance zones, height measurement control is necessary to ensure flight safety in conditions of reduced vertical separation minima (RVSM).
Expected investment in the project will be around half a billion rubles (about $7.5 million) and is being performed by the FSUE State ATM Corporation, the Russian air navigation service provider managing 25 million sq km airspace which includes a total route network of 53,0000 km.
“In total, five Russian regions are planned to be equipped with HMU/AHMS: the Moscow region, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Khabarovsk and Rostov-on-Don,” said Eugeniy Shcherbakov, chief of Eurasia which is supporting the implementation and continued safe use of RVSM within a designated airspace.
