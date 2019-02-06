Isavia, LFV agree on unified AIS technical platform

Isavia has signed a service agreement with Sweden’s LFV for access to new software and solutions for Aeronautical Information Services (AIS).

The agreement involves collaboration between service providers in Iceland, Sweden and Denmark for a common solution called L-CAPS, LFV-Comprehensive AIM Production Service, that will increase economy and efficiency.

In recent years, Isavia has been working on meeting new requirements for improved quality of aeronautical data and aeronautical information. The agreement is based on LFV´s invitation to tender issued within the European Economic Area. IDS, Ingegneria Dei Sistemi, is the manufacturer of the software.

As a result of the agreement, AIS will replace all their systems, including:

Flight procedure design

Charting

NOTAM (Notice to Airmen)

Database

Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP)

“The agreement also includes training of employees. The solution is intended to achieve viable operations, increase production capacity and enable Isavia to fulfil new regulations,” says Haraldur Ólafsson, manager ATS, AIS, MET, at Isavia.

“The benefit of more ANSP working together is a more efficient development process in terms of cost and time, efficient application management, contingency planning as well as safety and security aspects,” said Anna Helena Wåhlin, head of operations, LFV.

In January LFV and IDS visited Isavia to familiarise themselves with conditions, speak with the employees of Isavia and to analyse the needs of the company.