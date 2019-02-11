ENAIRE, DSNA meet to strengthen peak season airspace management

France and Spain intend to continue promoting measures designed to enhance flight efficiency throughout the peak summer months to benefit the entire European network.

Eamonn Brennan, director general of Eurocontrol, was on hand at a recent meeting between the air navigation service providers of both countries – ENAIRE and DSNA – to show his support for the work that is being carried out by ENAIRE’s Atenea office as part of the BCN A PUNT project, endorsed by Spain’s infrastructure ministry.

The implementation of electronic strips in the El Prat tower features in the BCN a Punt project and is designed to continue improving operational efficiency at the airport through a set of measures that go beyond Spain’s borders by virtue of being part of the Single European Sky programme.

ENAIRE and DSNA updated Brennan on the important progress that was made in the operating procedures between the Barcelona and Bordeaux control centres, as well as on the improvements planned for the Madrid-Bordeaux, Madrid-Brest and Barcelona-Marseille interfaces.

Both providers said they shared a mutual spirit of ‘collaboration and proactiveness’ to improve the overall efficiency of the network.

“Recently, we conducted successful live, cross-border tests in 2018 between the Bordeaux and Madrid control centres as part of the SESAR 2020 project. The solutions have helped us to better distribute the traffic between sectors and increase the predictability of the network,” they stated.

Brennan has previously said that with traffic estimated to grow by 1.9 per cent a year over the coming 20 years, and delays in 2018 hitting record highs, European ATM needed to address the capacity gap and ensure that passengers can rely on the aviation network to get them to their destinations on time.

