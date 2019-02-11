LGS, Oro Navigacija reach accord over NINTA-ADAXA

Latvian air navigation service provider Latvijas gaisa satiksme (LGS) and Lithuanian counterpart Oro Navigacija have resolved issues that up until now have been interpreted differently by the two countries relating to the NINTA – ADAXA airspace segment, in which Latvia has the delegated right to provide air traffic control services.

“The agreement was achieved through lengthy, careful work and challenging negotiations. I hope that its signing shall serve as a new beginning of a successful cooperation between the two companies,” said Dāvids Tauriņš, chairman of the LGS Board.

The signed set of documents pre-approved by the Ministry of Transport sets forth that LGS will henceforth continue to receive payment directly from Eurocontrol, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, for services provided to airspace users in this air traffic route segment. In turn, based on a multilateral agreement, Eurocontrol will charge the users of the services.

The agreement between LGS and Oro Navigacija is one of the documents in a package signed by the aviation officials of Latvia and Lithuania.